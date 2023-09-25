close
Udd Ja Nanhe Dil: Everything you need to know about Suniel Shetty movie

Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil is a Hindi family drama film under the direction by Swaroop Raj Medara featuring Rajgopal Iyer, Gaurav Kamble, Surendra Pal and Suniel Shetty in the main roles

Udd Ja Nanhe Dil

Udd Ja Nanhe Dil

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil is an upcoming Hindi family film featuring Suniel Shetty, Gaurav Kamble and Surendra Buddy. Under the direction of Swaroop Raj Medara, the movie is approved with a certificate "U/A" by the central board of the film certification (CBFC).
Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil is a Hindi film scheduled to be released in India and produced by Navaras Entertainment. The release date is 25 September 2023. The film will be released in all theatres in India. Its music was composed by Rahul B. Seth. The OTT platforms are expected to purchase the Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil film for streaming on the web.

Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil: Plot

The movie is about a kid from a relatively poor family who wants to be a pilot. Raghu (Gaurav Kamble), a young man from a low-pay Mumbai family, is the protagonist of the story. Raghu is a skilled and splendid student who is compelled to pass on school to help his loved ones.
As a dhobi, Raghu's dad invests considerable effort into supporting his loved ones. However, the family is experiencing difficulty getting by. Raghu tries to be a pilot, however, it’s not easy to pursue that journey. It will be hard to pay for expensive flight school fee. 

Cast and Crew

The Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil was directed by Swaroop Raj Medara stars Gaurav Kamble, Suniel Shetty, and Surendra Buddy. The film cinematography credit goes to R. Dee and the editing was dealt with by Manan Sagar.

Overview

    • Release date (India): 25 September 2023

    • Directed by: Swaroop Raj Medara
    • Produced by: Dhruva Karunakar, Shriya Torne, Aishwarya Yadav
    • Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes
    • Genre: Family Drama
    • Language: Hindi
    • Screenplay: Vishal Kapoor,Saiwyn Quadras
    • Dialogues: Vishal Kapoor
    • Music by: Rahul B. Seth
    • Background Score: Rahul B. Seth
    • Cinematography (DOP): R. Dee
    • Edited by: Manan Sagar
    • Production Company: Navaras Entertainment.  

Topics : Indian film industry Bollywood film industry

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

