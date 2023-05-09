Suneil Shetty backed zero fee food delivery app Waayu launches in Mumbai

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Shetty talked about the funding winter and the challenging scenario in the startup ecosystem. He said, "We all know it is a funding winter. So it shouldn't be about cash burn. The team has to be lean and there should be basic cash flow. I will continue to back great founders and great ideas, but also make sure they have good management in place."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Tuesday launched a new food delivery application, Waayu which aims to provide restaurants with zero commission platform.