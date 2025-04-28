Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vijayendra Prasad says positive response from actor for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Vijayendra Prasad says positive response from actor for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad meets Salman Khan and narrates the lines of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2's story. While interacting with the media, Prasad said Salman liked the story

Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 9 years

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The reports of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel are again buzzing over the internet, especially after writer Vijayendra Prasad revealed that Salman liked the story of the sequel.
 
According to Pinkvilla, renowned screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad held several meetings with Salman Khan over the last few months, developing a strong story which could be the sequel. Although the story is still in the development phase.
 
While speaking to PTI, Vijayendra Prasad said, “I met Salman last Eid. I narrated a line to him, he liked it. But let’s see what happens.” So fans can be hopeful that a sequel may get announced soon.”
 
 
Reports also claim that they might reach out to Kabir Khan to direct the sequel, ultimately reuniting the trio for the film. But, nothing has been finalised so far.

Reuniting with Salman Khan

The writer, who is known for movies like Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali films (2015-2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022), opened up about reports of meeting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel.

He also talked about his conversation with Amir Khan about writing his ambitious film on the Mahabharata. He stated that "Sometime ago, he (Aamir) came (to me) with an idea to make Mahabharata. I don't know what happened afterwards."
 
When asked about making a film of Mahabharata with Rajamouli, he said, "His ultimate goal is to make Mahabharata."

About Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in theatres on July 17, 2025, which is one of the finest movies of Salman Khan's career, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutant Harshaali Malhotra. The story revolves around a six-year-old mute Pakistani girl who was separated from their parents while returning to Pakistan from Delhi.
 
She accidentally met with Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman Khan), who made it his life's mission to send the girl to her home safely. The movie emerged as a superhit and one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2015.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

