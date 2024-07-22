Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

16,000 remote pilot certificates issued for operating drones in India: Govt

In a written reply, Mohol also said that 48 drone companies are producing DGCA type-certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models in the country and 70 models have been type certified by regulator

Drone

The certificates have been issued by the DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs). | (Photo: reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs) have been issued for operating drones in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
The certificates have been issued by the DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a written reply, Mohol also said that 48 drone companies are producing DGCA type-certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models in the country and 70 models have been type certified by the regulator.
"The drone industry is witnessing growth in India. Till date, 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPC) have been issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved RPTOs," he said.
There are 116-DGCA-approved RPTOs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BSF intercepts 125 drones from Pakistan in 2024, seizes drugs and weapons

Ukraine drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

IAF to acquire 6 Tapas drones, lead acquisition for Made-in-India UAVs

US approves new $360 mn arms sale to Taiwan for drones, related equipment

Army inducts indigenous Nagastra-1 kamikaze drones from Solar Industries

Topics : Drones civil aviation sector Civil Aviation Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon