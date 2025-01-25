Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 31 CBI officers awarded police medals on occasion of 76th Republic Day

31 CBI officers awarded police medals on occasion of 76th Republic Day

Six officers have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 25 received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay was awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Officers who supervised probes into the Manipur riots, online trading scams, big-ticket corruption and the post-poll violence in West Bengal are among 31 officers awarded police medals on the occasion of 76th Republic Day.

Six officers have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 25 received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement. 

CBI Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay was awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

He supervised the probes into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Manipur riots, Commonwealth Games corruption, land for jobs scam against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, 2024 NEET irregularities, important cases related to the Assam Ponzi scam, besides leading several complex special crime cases.

 

Joint Director (North East Region) Datla Sreenivasa Varma, who is supervising the probe into the online trading scam of Assam, and now post-poll violence cases of West Bengal and further investigation in the Manipur riots, has also been awarded the medal.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Evidence destroyed, CM can't disown responsibility: RG Kar victim's parents

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI files chargesheet against NGO Environics Trust for FCRA 'violations'

cryptocurrencie

CBI busts Rs 350 crore nationwide crypto Ponzi scam, raids seven locations

Calcutta High Court

CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for RG Kar case convict

NDTV

NDTV loan-repayment case: Delhi court accepts CBI's closure report

Assistant Inspector General (CBI, Policy Division) Tejpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Bhani Singh Rathore and Assistant Sub-Inspector Aikodan Balakrishnan are also among the awardees.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to 25 officers, including Joint Director Rajiv Ranjan -- who supervised the illegal mining case of Jharkhand involving an alleged close aide of the chief minister and the Saradha scam, among other corruption cases.

Deputy Director (Admin and Personnel) Kuldeep Dwivedi -- who supervised the probe into the Madhya Pradesh nursing scam and big-ticket corruption involving the seizure of huge cash -- also received the medal.

Dwivedi had handled the Naxal menace in hotbeds such as Latehar, Parasnath hills, Saranda forests and Jhumra hills during his time in the Jharkhand Police.

Deputy Inspectors General Sudha Singh and Ashwin Anand Shenvi have also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Singh led the probe into child sex abuse material uploaded on the Internet, including one related to a Uttar Pradesh government employee, while Shenvi led the SIT to investigate alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers and municipality employees in West Bengal.

Among the other awardees of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Deputy Inspector General Jayalakshmi Ramanujam; Deputy Legal Advisor Amrit Pal Singh; Deputy Superintendents of Police Vivek and Suraj Majumder; Inspectors Raj Kumar, Manickavel Sundaramoorthy, Sanjeev Sharma and Baldev Kumar; Sub-Inspector Rajinder Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vishnu Om Vikram, Naresh Kumar Kaushik, Wahengbam Sunil Singh, Subhash Kisan Khatele and Kuldeep Kumar Bhardwaj; Head Constables Aloke Kumar Mazumdar, N Krishna, Pushpendra Singh Tomar, Vinod Kumar Choudhary and Daya Ram Yadav; and Constables Shaik Khamruddin and Rajesh Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Prabowo Subianto, Prabowo

Honoured to welcome Indonesia Prez Subianto as R-Day chief guest: PM Modi

Amarnath

7 J&K cops who foiled Amarnath attack among gallantry medal recipients

President Droupadi Murmu with Indonesia PM Subianto and PM Narendra Modi

India, Indonesia decide to boost cooperation in defence, trade sectors

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

Indonesian President Subianto receives ceremonial welcome in New Delhi

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

US Supreme Court clears 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Topics : Republic Day CBI Gallantry Medals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon