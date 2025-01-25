Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indonesian President Subianto receives ceremonial welcome in New Delhi

Indonesian President Subianto receives ceremonial welcome in New Delhi

Prabowo Subianto also met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia is the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia, was formally welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on January 25, 2025.

His visit marks his first State Visit to India since assuming office in October 2024, and he is the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

Prabowo met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Their meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations, with discussions on political, security, defence, and trade cooperation.

 

During his visit, President Prabowo expressed his gratitude and highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He said, "...Indonesia considers India a very great friend. India was one of the first countries, maybe the first country to recognise our independence, to support us in our struggle for independence, we will never forget what India did to help us. I am very honoured today and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade...I'm committed to promoting closer cooperation, closer partnership with India. That is my determination."

This State Visit, from January 25 to 26, 2025, is an opportunity for both countries to review their bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues of mutual concern. Indonesia, a Comprehensive Strategic Partner of India, plays a vital role in India's "Act East" policy, aimed at strengthening relations with East Asia and enhancing India's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian President Subianto arrives in India to attend Republic Day

Modi, Narendra Modi, Prabowo Subianto, Prabowo

Several MoUs to be inked during Indonesian Prez Subianto's visit to India

Flood, Philippine Flood

17 dead, 9 missing after flash flood in Indonesia, search ops resume

Google, Google Play

Indonesia fines Google $12.4 mn for anti-competitive play billing practices

BrahMos missile

India nears sale of $450 mn Russia-backed BrahMos missiles to Indonesia

India and Indonesia share a rich history of cultural and commercial ties dating back over two millennia. The exchange of Hindu, Buddhist, and Muslim traditions from India to Indonesia has shaped the cultural landscape of both nations, fostering strong and enduring ties.

The political relationship between the two countries was solidified during their shared struggles for independence. Indonesia's first Republic Day guest, President Sukarno, was honored in 1950, and both countries have supported the independence movements of Asian and African nations, exemplified by their roles in the Bandung Conference and the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement.

In defence, India and Indonesia have grown closer in recent years, with a Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in May 2018, reflecting their growing strategic partnership. This visit marks a further step toward strengthening these ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

US Supreme Court clears 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Randhir Jaiswal

Keeping a close watch on neighbours: India as ISI officials visit B'desh

India USA

Looking for bolder, bigger and more ambitious relationship with US: India

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde responded to US President Donald Trump's accusation of unfair trade treatment by EU by calling for negotiations and mutual respect

Leaders at Davos hail 'constructive optimism' despite divisions in world

India Israel, India-Israel

JP Singh appointed India's new ambassador to Israel amid West Asia crisis

Topics : Republic Day Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu Indonesia India-Indonesia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon