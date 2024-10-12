Business Standard
5 new bridges to enhance connectivity along India-China border: HP Governor

After virtually attending the inauguration event from the Raj Bhavan here, the governor in a statement highlighted the significance of the five vital bridges in enhancing connectivity

The BRO completed the construction of these strategic projects in record time, Shukla said. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects to the nation, including five vital road bridges in the hill state.

After virtually attending the inauguration event from the Raj Bhavan here, the governor in a statement highlighted the significance of the five vital bridges in enhancing connectivity and strategic preparedness along the India-China border.

The bridges were inaugurated at Munni, Bhaga, Dogri, Habsar and Shalkhar-11 on National Highway-3 (Manali-Sarchu road), NH-5 (Powari-Shipkila road) and NH-505 (Khab-Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo road).

The governor said these strategic bridges are not only vital for the swift movement of Army troops and equipment, but will also play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the local population.

 

The BRO completed the construction of these strategic projects in record time, Shukla said.

Many of these projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology, the governor added as he commended the BRO's efforts in completing the work under challenging weather conditions in inhospitable terrains.


India China border row Border Roads Organisation Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

