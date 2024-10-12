Deplorable, follows systematic pattern: India on attack on temple in B'desh

Business Standard
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incidents as "deplorable events" and flagged that these follow a "systematic pattern of desecration" of temples

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

The MEA has taken strong exception to the two reported incidents in Bangladesh. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

India on Saturday said it has noted with "serious concern" the reported attack on a Durga Puja pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh, as it requested Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, all other minorities and their places of worship in the neighbouring country.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the incidents as "deplorable events" and flagged that these follow a "systematic pattern of desecration" of temples and deities in Bangladesh.

"We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira," the MEA said.

 

Bangladeshi daily "Prothom Alo" has reported an incident of a "crude bomb" allegedly thrown at a Durga Puja pandal in the Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka. Though the bomb caught fire, nobody was injured, the report said, adding that the incident took place on Friday night.

Friday marked the ninth and last day of Navratri, the nine-day sacred period for Hindus. Durga Puja is also celebrated during this time. It culminates with Dusshera or Vijaya Dashami on the 10th day.

The MEA has taken strong exception to the two reported incidents in Bangladesh.

"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," it said.

"We call upon the government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time," it added.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

