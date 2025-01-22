Business Standard

Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Swiss delegation for railways tech, safety

Sources revealed that the Swiss Federal Railways made a presentation showcasing the latest advancements in infrastructure diagnostics

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met a Swiss rail delegation to explore opportunities for collaboration to enhance Indian Railways' infrastructure diagnostics, operational efficiency, and safety measures.
 
Sources revealed that the Swiss Federal Railways made a presentation showcasing the latest advancements in infrastructure diagnostics. Vaishnaw engaged with Swiss experts to understand cutting-edge technologies that could improve the efficiency and safety of the Indian Railways system.
 
“This was followed by a meeting with leading railway sector small and medium enterprises (SMEs), including Rhomberg Sersa AG, Selectron, Ucentrics, Autech, and nuGlass. These discussions focused on potential partnerships and technology transfers, particularly in areas such as smart railway solutions and sustainable manufacturing practices,” sources said.
 
 
The minister also visited Stadler Rail’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in St Margrethen. India’s modernisation plans align with Stadler’s expertise in producing double-decker multiple-unit trains.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

