Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NSA Doval to visit Russia for Brics meet, may discuss Ukraine conflict

NSA Doval to visit Russia for Brics meet, may discuss Ukraine conflict

Doval's visit to Russia comes two-and-half weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is travelling to Russia this week against the backdrop of calls for India's possible role in finding a solution to the Ukraine conflict following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Moscow and Kyiv.
Doval is visiting Russia primarily to attend a conclave of national security advisors of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping that is taking place amid a renewed push for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NSA Doval is travelling to Russia for the BRICS meet, official sources said. He is also expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart and is likely to discuss ways to bring peace to the region.
 
Doval's visit to Russia comes two-and-half weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile trip to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said India and China can play a role in finding a solution to the dragging conflict.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict

"First of all, it is the Chinese People's Republic, Brazil and India -- I am in contact with my partners and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries, and we have relations of trust and confidence with one another, will be really interested and provide a helping hand," he said.
His remarks came in response to a question on possible countries that can act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh to take steps to extradite deposed PM Hasina from India

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

PoK residents should join India; we consider them our own: Rajnath Singh

Giorgia Meloni, Meloni

India can play a role in resolving Ukraine conflict: Italian PM Meloni

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Problems with India can be resolved through open dialogue: Nepal PM Oli

Pakistan flag

Massive Islamabad protests demand reversal of decision risking 11,000 jobs

In his talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi had said both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" in restoring peace in the region.
The prime minister said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.
Modi's nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine on August 23, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Also Read

Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine expresses concern over transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia

Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine vows to increase military production after deadly Russian attack

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

Ukraine conflict to be decided at negotiation table, says Pentagon chief

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets military leaders in Germany as US announces aid to Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

Russian foreign minister warns US not to cross red lines on Ukraine issue

Topics : Ukraine BRICS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon