World News / Singapore pledges $100,000 to fund flood relief efforts in east Bangladesh

Singapore pledges $100,000 to fund flood relief efforts in east Bangladesh

Singapore Red Cross also launched a public fund-raising appeal to support the recovery efforts in Bangladesh

Press Trust of India Singapore
Sep 08 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Singapore on Sunday pledged $100,000 to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fund-raising efforts following severe floods in eastern Bangladesh.
"The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
On September 5, the SRC pledged $50,000 to support emergency operations in Bangladesh, providing essential aid and relief to affected communities through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).
It said it is in contact with the BDRCS as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to monitor the situation and is ready to provide further assistance, The Straits Times newspaper reported.
 
The SRC also launched a public fund-raising appeal to support the recovery efforts in Bangladesh. It will run until October 31.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and displacement caused by the severe floods, said Benjamin William, SRC's secretary-general and chief executive.

We hope that the people of Singapore will stand in solidarity to support the affected communities, William was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
More than 5.8 million people have been affected by heavy rainfall in Bangladesh since late August. At least 502,501 people have been sheltered in 3,403 evacuation centres, SRC said.
The death toll from the floods rose to 71 on September 3, according to media reports. There is also increasing concern about outbreaks of waterborne disease as the floodwaters recede.
The United Nations Children's Fund has also launched an urgent appeal for $35 million to provide essential supplies for those affected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Singapore Red Cross Bangladesh Floods

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

