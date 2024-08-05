Bangladesh unrest: Cabinet Committee on Security meets to assess situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.



The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London.



Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)