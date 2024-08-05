Business Standard
Bangladesh unrest: Cabinet Committee on Security meets to assess situation

The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London

Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Credit: X/@PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.
 
The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London.
 
Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Cabinet Committee on Security indian government S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Ministry of External Affairs Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

