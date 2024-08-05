Business Standard
On way to London, Sheikh Hasina's plane lands at Hindon airbase: Report

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.
Hasina arrived in India in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force, they said.
It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.
Hasina is likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi. Wazed is working as the World Health Organisation's regional director for South-East Asia.
There is no official word or confirmation on Hasina's stopover in Hindon yet.
India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI.

Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.
There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.
In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities.
"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.
The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.
More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days.
The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.
The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

