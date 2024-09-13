Be prepared to hear India's comments on politics, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he had no problem with other countries commenting on Indian politics, but they should also be prepared to hear his comments on their politics.

He made the sharp remarks during his interaction with the Indian community here.

Jaishankar was asked a question about some foreign diplomats based in New Delhi having personal meetings with certain opposition leaders in their state.

The External Affairs Minister did not answer it directly as he said, I have no problem if people comment about our politics, but then, I think in fairness, they should also be ready to hear my comments about their politics.