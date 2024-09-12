35 Indians discharged from Russian army since PM raised issue in July: MEA

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, awards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia | (File Photo: PTI)

Forty-five Indians have been discharged from the Russian military and efforts are on to secure release of around 50 more soon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Out of 45 Indian nationals, 35 were discharged after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The issue of Indians recruited in the Russian Army has emerged as an irritant in India-Russia ties. Modi had strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals working in the Russian Army during his talks with Putin in Moscow in July.

Jaiswal said six Indians returned two days ago and several others would be coming back home shortly.

"In July when the prime minister travelled to Russia, he took up the matter with President Putin and since the prime minister's visit, 35 Indian nationals have been discharged," Jaiswal said.

"Prior to his visit, 10 Indian nationals had been discharged. Forty-five Indian nationals have been discharged so far. Several of them have come back. Six of them have come back two days ago and several others will be shortly coming back," he said.

"There are 50-odd Indian nationals who are still with the Russian Army for whom we are trying our best to get them discharged as soon as possible," Jaiswal said.

Nine Indians have died while serving with the Russian Army, according to official data.

Last month, the Russian embassy said Moscow and New Delhi are working in close coordination for early "identification and discharge" of Indian nationals who voluntarily joined contractual work in the military service and now want to return home.

Since April this year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation has stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it said.