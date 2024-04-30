Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital receives bomb threat, investigation underway

On Monday, security was heightened after the Dabolim airport in Goa received a threat email

A day after several bomb threats were issued in Bhopal, Goa, Nagpur, Kolkata, and Jaipur, the Chacha Nehru Hospital located in Shahdara, Delhi, received an email on Tuesday morning containing a bomb threat.

Upon receiving the email around 10 am, a staff member notified the authorities, following which the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, personnel from the Delhi Fire Service, and local law enforcement agencies reached the hospital, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI).

In accordance with safety protocols, the premises were evacuated, and a search operation was initiated. Following this, officials confirmed that no suspicious items had been found on the hospital premises.

This event comes in the wake of a series of similar threats reported in different regions of the nation. On Monday, the Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, received a similar threat email.

The email was sent at 9:27 am from the address "666darktriad666@gmail.com".

The same day, security was heightened after the Dabolim airport in Goa received a threat email. Dabolim Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said that despite receiving a bomb threat via email, flight operations continued without disruption, the TOI report stated.

In a similar incident, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and the Jaipur International Airport faced similar threats via email. Moreover, the airport at Nagpur underwent rigorous security checks in response to a bomb threat email, while a comprehensive search operation was also conducted at the Kolkata airport.

The scope of the threat extended beyond airports, as the email was also sent to various organisations, including CISF units, a bank, a business group, and others. While the origin of the email is believed to be from the dark web and sent as a 'spoof,' authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to identify and neutralise any potential threat.

Investigations into the sources of these threats are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies dedicated to addressing these malicious attempts to disrupt normalcy.