Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Doda district

A brief gunfight took place between the security forces and terrorists in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.



A police spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in the Desa forest area.







Further details are awaited, the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

However, security sources said a brief encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Bhagwah forest area around 7.45 pm.

