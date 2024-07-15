Business Standard
India releases first tranche of $2.5 mn to UN for Palestinian refugees

UNRWA, which has carried out direct relief and works programmes for registered Palestinian refugees since 1950, is making efforts to keep up functioning in middle of Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

United Nations

The UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states.

Press Trust of India Ramallah
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has released the first tranche of $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as part of its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-25, the Representative Office of India here said on Monday.
The UNRWA, which has carried out direct relief and works programmes for registered Palestinian refugees since 1950, is making efforts to keep up its functioning in the middle of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The Representative Office of India in Ramallah in its statement on X said: "The Government of India released the first tranche of $2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its annual contribution of $5 million for the year 2024-25."
 

Over the years, in its endeavour to support the Palestinian refugees and their welfare, India has provided financial support to the tune of $35 million till 2023-24 for the UN agency's core programmes and services, including education, healthcare, relief and social services provided to Palestinian refugees.
During the recent UNRWA Pledging Conference held in New York, India announced that in addition to financial assistance, it will provide medicines to UNRWA based on the agency's specific request, and reiterated its call for a safe, timely and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.
The UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from UN member states.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

