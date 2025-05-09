Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / BSF kills 7 terrorists in Jammu, destroys Pak Rangers post: Reports

BSF kills 7 terrorists in Jammu, destroys Pak Rangers post: Reports

The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a "big group" of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid

This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a "big group" of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid.

This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said.

He said the troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least seven terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post

 

It also shared a thermal imager clip of the destruction of the said post.

The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : border security force Jammu Jammu and Kashmir India Pakistan relations LoC infiltration

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

