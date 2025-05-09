Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi airport operations normal; some flights may be impacted: DIAL

The airport operator further advised the passengers to follow all hand and check-in baggage regulations, cooperate with security and airline staff for smooth facilitation

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

Airlines have also advised passengers to reach the airport three hours before the departure of the domestic flights as security checks have been ramped up | Credit: X

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) operator, on Friday, shared a passenger advisory regarding the flight operations as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.
 
Taking to X, DIAL mentioned, “Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, some flight schedules may be impacted due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures.”
 
The airport operator further advised the passengers to follow all hand and check-in baggage regulations, cooperate with security and airline staff for smooth facilitation, and check with their respective airlines or visit the Delhi Airport website for the latest flight updates. It also advised the passengers to rely only on official sources for information and avoid relying on or circulating unverified content.
 
 
This comes as the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) enforced enhanced security arrangements in the wake of tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, which came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, news agency PTI reported. It has also made secondary ladder point checking mandatory for all flights, prohibited visitors at terminal buildings of airports, and increased overall security. 

Flights impacted

Airlines have also advised passengers to reach the airport three hours before the departure of the domestic flights as security checks have been ramped up.
 
On Thursday, as many as 90 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled, and at least 27 airports across the country shut their operations, after the Indian armed forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Hours after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes under Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani Army resorted to heavy artillery firing across the Line of Control (LoC). 
On Wednesday, hours after the coordinated missile strikes were carried out, over 300 flights were cancelled and 25 airports, including Srinagar were shut temporarily amid airspace restrictions. IndiGo announced the cancellation of more than 165 flights from various domestic airports, including Amritsar and Srinagar, till early morning of May 10 due to airspace restrictions.
 

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

