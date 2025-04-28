China backing Pak's probe demand shows its double standards: Experts

India and Pakistan continued to exchange fire across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two countries, for the fourth consecutive day.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian Army said that during the intervening night of April 27–28, “Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Kupwara and Poonch districts.” The statement added: “Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively.”

The two districts are located in Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 people were killed in a targeted terrorist attack in the town of Pahalgam on April 22. Hundreds have been