China backing Pak's probe demand shows its double standards: Experts

China backing Pak's probe demand shows its double standards: Experts

The two districts are located in Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 people were killed in a targeted terrorist attack in the town of Pahalgam on April 22

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister M I Dar over the phone on Sunday and said China supports Pakistan’s demand for an impartial probe into the attack, in which Pakistan has denied involvement. (Photo: PTI)

Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

India and Pakistan continued to exchange fire across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between the two countries, for the fourth consecutive day. 
In a statement on Monday, the Indian Army said that during the intervening night of April 27–28, “Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite the Kupwara and Poonch districts.” The statement added: “Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively.” 
The two districts are located in Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 people were killed in a targeted terrorist attack in the town of Pahalgam on April 22. Hundreds have been
Topics : Pahalgam attack China India Pakistan relations Indian Army Ceasefire Violation

