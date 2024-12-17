Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Cong MPs show solidarity with Bangladesh minorities via handbag messages

Cong MPs show solidarity with Bangladesh minorities via handbag messages

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament. (Photo: X/@Pawankhera)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' written on it. They raised slogans urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

This comes a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

 

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday also, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi calls for justice, caste census in maiden Lok Sabha speech

Derek O'Brien, dharna of a TMC

TMC raises Bangladesh issue in Parliament, demands statement from PM

Lok Sabha

Opposition protests disrupt Lok Sabha; House adjourned for the day

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protest over Adani issue

New Parliament, 18th lok sabha, rajya sabha

Lok Sabha seat allotment sparks discontent; INDIA allies blame Congress

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Lok Sabha MPs Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon