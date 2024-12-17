Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China ready to enhance trust with India at border talks: Foreign Ministry

China ready to enhance trust with India at border talks: Foreign Ministry

Wang and Doval are set to meet in Beijing on Wednesday in a resumption of talks under their special representatives dialogue mechanism since deadly border clashes soured ties four years ago

India china, India, China

Both leaders agreed to boost communications and resolve conflicts and differences, directing their officials to take further steps to stabilise all aspects of bilateral ties | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China is ready to work with India to enhance mutual trust through dialogue and communication, and manage differences with sincerity and integrity, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. 
Lin Jian, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks when asked about the upcoming talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval this week on border issues. 
Wang and Doval are set to meet in Beijing on Wednesday in a resumption of talks under their "special representatives dialogue" mechanism since deadly border clashes soured ties four years ago. 
"China stands ready to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, respect each other's core interests and major concerns... and bring bilateral relations back to a stable and healthy development track at an early date," Lin said at the ministry's regular press briefing. 
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia in October just days after the two countries
reached a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end a four-year military stand-off. 

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Bomb hidden in electric scooter kills senior Russian nuclear forces general

1971 Surrender pic India Pakistan

Decoding row over relocation of 1971 Surrender pic from Army Chief's lounge

japan India

Japan, India startups to study laser satellites to combat space debris

Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener

Norway-India ties at their very best and growing: Norwegian envoy Stener

India Sri Lanka

President Murmu discusses long-standing ties with Sri Lankan counterpart

Both leaders agreed to boost communications and resolve conflicts and differences, directing their officials to take further steps to stabilise all aspects of bilateral ties. 
Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have been strained in recent years, after at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in 2020. 
Ties had remained frozen since, with their trust eroded by repeated border stand-offs. 
Wang last met Doval in September in St Petersburg, Russia, with the two agreeing to redouble efforts to ensure complete disengagement on the contested frontier.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Also Read

India china, India, China

Representatives of India, China likely to hold talks in Beijing on Dec 18

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

NSA Doval may visit China soon to restart Special Reps boundary talks

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar calls for balanced India-China ties for mutual benefit

Indian Army, Ladakh, LAC agreement

Indian forces reach all patrolling points in Depsang, Ladakh: Jaishankar

Jairam Ramesh

Congress demands debate in Parliament on full gamut of India-China ties

Topics : Ajit Doval India China relations India China border row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon