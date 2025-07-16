Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Self-reliance in UAVs, C-UAS strategic imperative for India: CDS Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said recent conflicts globally have demonstrated how drones can "shift tactical balance disproportionately", and asserted that self-reliance in UAVs and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) is a "strategic imperative" for India.

In his address at an event held at Manekshaw Centre here, Gen Chauhan also said Operation Sindoor has shown why indigenously developed Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and C-UAS "built for our terrain and our needs are crucial".

A day-long workshop on 'Indigenisation of Critical Components Currently Being Imported from Foreign OEMs in the Areas of UAV & C-UAS' is being hosted by Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS), in collaboration with the think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies.

 

The event comes against the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan hostilities, including Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the strategic importance and operational effectiveness of UAVs and C-UAS, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), in his keynote address at the inaugural session, said drones are proof of reality, and their widespread utility in recent conflicts demonstrates how drones can shift tactical balance disproportionately to their size or price.

"Asymmetric drone warfare is making large platforms vulnerable and driving militaries to rethink the conceptual aspects of air doctrines, development of C-UAS and adaptive moves of engagement," he said.

The CDS also said that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loiter munitions on May 10. But "none of them could actually inflict any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure", he said.

"Most of them were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means. Some of them could be recovered in almost intact conditions," Gen Chauhan said.

The CDS emphasised that Operation Sindoor has "shown us as to why indigenously developed UAS, C-UAS built for our terrain and our needs are crucial".

Underlying the ethos of Atmanirbharta, Gen Chauhan asserted that "we cannot rely on imported niche technologies that are crucial for our offensive and defensive missions".

"Dependence on foreign technologies weakens our preparedness, limits our ability to scale up production, results in a shortfall of critical spares for sustenance and round-the-clock availability," he added.

