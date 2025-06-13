Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

DG Shipping asks seafarers in Iran ports to exercise due caution

India's maritime regulator, in an advisory, also said seafarers should remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow local safety protocols

Iran-Israel war

The MEA said, "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues". (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

The Directorate General of Shipping on Friday advised all Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged vessels operating in Iranian ports or transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise due caution, following Israel's launch of an attack on Iran.

India's maritime regulator, in an advisory, also said seafarers should remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement, and follow local safety protocols.

Shipping companies, RPSL agencies, and maritime stakeholders (INSA, FOSMA, MASSA) are requested to actively monitor crew safety and stay updated via official channels, it added.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran.

"We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the MEA said in the statement  As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps".

 

The MEA said, "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues".

India asserted that it enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both countries and "stands ready to extend all possible support".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

