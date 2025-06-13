Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, China to fast-track process for resuming direct air services

India, China to fast-track process for resuming direct air services

The meeting took place on Thursday and the two sides also agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries

India china

The foreign secretary appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong during which the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations and agreed to continue to "stabilise and rebuild ties" with priority on people-centric engagements, the MEA said on Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday and the two sides also agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries.

Misri had held talks with Sun earlier on January 27 in Beijing.

Sun is on a visit to India from June 12-13, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

 

During the meeting on Thursday, "the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025 and agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements", the MEA said.

The foreign secretary appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

He noted the discussion in the April meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism for cooperation in trans-border rivers for resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation, and hoped for progress on them, the MEA said.

"The two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. Foreign Secretary hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement," it said.

India and China further agreed to take "practical steps" for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think-tanks.

"The two sides positively assessed the activities planned under the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China and agreed to facilitate the same," the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India China Air services MEA

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

