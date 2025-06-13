Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China denies double standards on terrorism amid close ties with Pak

China denies double standards on terrorism amid close ties with Pak

Lin was reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent comments in an interview with the French newspaper, Le Figaro

Lin Jian

Lin said current China-India relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Friday rejected any ambiguity or double standards on its part in combating terrorism due to close ties with Pakistan, saying that fighting the menace is the common responsibility of the international community.

"Let me stress that China's position on fighting terrorism is consistent and clear," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

"Terrorism is humanity's common enemy, and combating terrorism is the common responsibility of the international community, Lin said.

He said China is committed to safeguarding international and regional peace and tranquility, and to firmly combating all forms of terrorism.

"There is no so-called ambiguity or double standards," he said.

 

Jaishankar, while replying to a question on India's firm stand against terrorism in the context of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and China's support to Pakistan, said, They have had close ties for decades.

But on an issue like terrorism, you cannot afford ambiguity or double standards. In the end, it's a problem that concerns all of us, Jaishankar said in the interview.

Lin said current China-India relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development.

We hope India will work with us to earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their meeting in Kazan last October, and move bilateral relations forward on a sound and steady track, he said.

Lin's comments came as Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, the former Chinese Ambassador to India and Beijing's point man on South Asia, is on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Thursday.

This is the first high-level Chinese official's visit to India after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent India-Pakistan conflict last month during which India carried out precision strikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting terror infrastructure.

While replying to a question on the reports that India has agreed to expedite the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, Lin said the resumption of direct flights is conducive to ensuring cross-border travel, exchanges and cooperation between China and India, which is in the interest of the two sides.

"China is positive toward it. We hope India will work with us to resume flights as soon as possible and ensure safe and orderly mutual visits between the two countries, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China-Pakistan India-Pak conflict Terrorsim India China relations

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

