Trump admits India tariffs 'not easy', says they cause rift with New Delhi

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that imposing tariffs on India “is not an easy thing to do” and acknowledged that the move has created a rift between the two countries.
Asked about the crackdown on Russia during an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said: “Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they’re buying oil from Russia. That’s not an easy thing to do. That’s a big deal and it causes a rift with India.”
Washington’s stance on Russian oil
The Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty on Russian oil imports. Washington argues that India is profiting from discounted Russian crude and indirectly aiding Moscow’s war in Ukraine — claims New Delhi has rejected, stressing that its purchases are essential for energy security.
The US has also reportedly pressed the European Union to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Russian oil buyers such as India and China.
Trade talks back on the table
Earlier this week, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived prospects of a trade agreement, saying they hoped negotiations would conclude soon, which could lead to an easing of tariffs.
Trump reiterates conflict claims
During Friday’s interview, Trump also repeated his claim of having resolved multiple global conflicts, including the recent India-Pakistan tensions.
“I solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable,” he said.