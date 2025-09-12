Friday, September 12, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 22 PLA sorties, 10 naval vessels around its territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain

Taiwan recorded the presence of multiple PLA aircraft and vessels around its territory. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan recorded the presence of multiple PLA aircraft and vessels around its territory, said the Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday.

As per the MND, 22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday.

It further reported that 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

"22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly", MND said on X.

 

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India is one of US' top relationships in the world today: Marco Rubio

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

