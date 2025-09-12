Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Time for India to project hard power alongside soft power: Defence secy

Time for India to project hard power alongside soft power: Defence secy

He also said there is a need to bring academia, research institutes like Drdo, private and public sectors together to meet the capability enhancement needs

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar, New Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising competitive populism and economic protectionism around the world, India needs to project its hard power alongside its soft power, said Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday.

Singh was speaking at the Southern Command Defence Tech 2025 seminar (STRIDE 2025) here.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the trend of increasing globalisation and free trade has been brought to a halt by geopolitical factors linked to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Europe and the rise of populist leadership patterns across the globe.

These trends are causing competitive populism and economic protectionism around the world, accompanied by economic fragmentation, the decline of multilateral institutions, and a growing tide of nationalism.

 

As a result, the need to back a soft power with hard power is becoming more and more critical at a time when strategic deal-making requires you to be able to project hard power as well, said Singh.

He also said there is a need to bring academia, research institutes like Drdo (Defence Research and Development Organisation), private and public sectors together to meet the capability enhancement needs of the country's armed forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France hold 17th counter-terrorism meet, vow deeper cooperation

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 22 PLA sorties, 10 naval vessels around its territory

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar, Polish FM hold talks on regional security, Ukraine conflict

India USA

India a key partner shaping region's future: Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India pledges $680 mn package for Mauritius to boost trade, security

Topics : Defence defence sector defence policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon