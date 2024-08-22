Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart

Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar is here as part of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation. | Source: X (@DrSJaishankar)

Press Trust of India Warsaw
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he held a good conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski on several topics like the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation.
Jaishankar is here as part of visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.
He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's visit will give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties with Poland.
Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

India advocates permanent peace, believes in dialogue, diplomacy: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Day 2: PM Modi to hold talks with counterpart Tusk, Prez Duda of Poland

PM Modi, Poland

India and Poland have agreed on social security agreement, says PM Modi

Modi

PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

Train Force One

PM Modi to travel to Ukraine on armoured 'Train Force One'; check features

Topics : Narendra Modi Poland Poland India Relations S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon