Bangladesh update: Sheikh Hasina facing 33 cases, including 27 for murder

Bangladesh update: Sheikh Hasina facing 33 cases, including 27 for murder

Bangladesh's interim government intends to prosecute those involved in the killings during the recent student movement against the Hasina-led government in the country's International Crimes Tribunal

Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina

Bhaswar Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Another case was filed on Wednesday against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and 86 others, accusing them of attacking a procession in Sylhet city on August 4, during the recent mass protests. 

This brings the total number of legal cases against Hasina since her ouster to 33, including 27 for murder, four for crimes against humanity and genocide, and one for abduction, according to Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper.
Juber Ahmed, the acting president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Sylhet city unit, filed the case with the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Suman Bhuiya. Sheikh Hasina's sister, Sheikh Rehana, is also named as an accused in the case.

According to the case statement, the accused allegedly attacked a peaceful rally organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate organisations in Sylhet City's Bandarbazar area on August 4, resulting in multiple injuries from gunfire, the Daily Star reported.

Among those named in the case are Awami League's general secretary and former road transport minister, Obaidul Quader, former home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, former foreign minister, Hasan Mahmud, former law minister, Anisur Rahman, and former advisor to the prime minister, Salman F Rahman.

Bangladesh's interim government has announced that it will prosecute those involved in the killings during the recent mass student movement against the Hasina government in the country's International Crimes Tribunal.

Following the fall of the Hasina-led government, over 230 people were killed in incidents of violence across Bangladesh, raising the death toll to more than 600 since the student protests against a controversial government job quota system began in mid-July.

On Tuesday, Hasina and five others were implicated in a case related to the murder of private company employee Firoj Talukder, who was killed in indiscriminate shooting from a helicopter by the Rapid Action Battalion during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Before that, Hasina, her son Sajeeb, daughter Saima, sister Rehana, and 17 others were sued in connection with the killing of a fruit seller in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on August 5. The case has been filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahmed.

Another case was filed against Hasina and 49 others over the death of Md Omar Faruque, a student of Kabi Nazrul Government College, in Laxmibazar, Sutrapur, on July 19.

Hasina and 24 others were also sued for the death of 18-year-old garment worker Sohel Rana in Dhaka's Adabor area on August 5.

In Savar, Hasina and 75 Awami League members were sued for the murder of a barber shop worker on August 5.

In Narayanganj, a case was filed against Hasina, seven former ministers and lawmakers, and 179 others for killing a bus helper in the Kanchpur area of Sonargaon upazila.

In Rangpur, Hasina, her sister, and 49 others were sued for the killing of a vegetable trader during the quota reform movement on July 19.

In Joypurhat, a murder case was filed against Hasina and 216 others in connection with the death of an auto driver in front of a police station on August 5.

In Bogura, Hasina and Obaidul Quader were sued for the murder of a rickshaw puller on August 4.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after resigning from her position amid unprecedented anti-government, student-led protests.

Her government has been replaced by an interim administration, with 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as its chief adviser.

(With input from Press Trust of India) 

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

