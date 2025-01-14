Business Standard

EAM Jaishankar meets Spanish Prez, reaffirms 'long-standing' bilateral ties

Jaishankar also held "productive" talks with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation

Jaishankar arrived in Spain on Monday for a two-day official visit -- his first to the country as the external affairs minister.

Press Trust of India Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and reiterated the "long-standing" India-Spain partnership, updating him on the progress in bilateral cooperation.

"Called on President @sanchezcastejon of Spain today in Madrid. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi," he said in a post on X.

"Recalled his successful visit to India which reaffirmed our long-standing partnership. Briefed him on my discussions in Madrid and apprised him of progress on our bilateral agenda," the minister added.

 

Sanchez visited India for the first time in October last year, during which he held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar also held "productive" talks with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

"A productive exchange of views with Defence Minister Margarita Robles today in Madrid," he said in a post on X.

"Discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, as also regional and global issues," he added.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar participated in a session organised by the Spain-India Council Foundation, where he was joined by his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

At the session on Strategic Alliances for a Changing World: Spain and India in the 21st Century', he called the India-Spain collaboration "relevant" in a "turbulent world".

"India-Spain collaboration is relevant in a turbulent world, strengthening the global economy and ensuring training and mobility of talent," he said in a separate post on X.

"Spain is also a partner to deepen our relations with the EU, Mediterranean and Latin America. Our governments, businesses and institutions need to work in tandem to realise this potential and prepare for the next phase of India-Spain ties," he said.

On Monday, the minister held an interaction with the Indian community here, before which he met his Spanish counterpart Albares and discussed regional and global issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

