Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire

Security forces,army,soilder

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours.

 

In a post shared on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru, in an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress.

Meanwhile, the operation is still ongoing, according to the latest reports, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in the area.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump feels very positive about future of India-US ties: White House

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz

Defence secretary, Israeli minister sign MoU to boost defence ties

trade talk, US India

India, US hold key defence talks in Hawaii to boost military ties

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

CDS calls for incorporating lessons from Op Sindoor into theatre model

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal to discuss progress of India-New Zealand trade pact talks

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon