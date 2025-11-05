Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, US hold key defence talks in Hawaii to boost military ties

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met in Kuala Lumpur, where both countries formalised a ten-year Defence Framework Agreement

The agreement, signed in the presence of senior officials, lays out a long-term roadmap for joint military collaboration.

The 22nd edition of the India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting is underway in Hawaii, USA, from November 3-4, 2025. The forum plays a vital role in advancing defence cooperation between the armed forces of both nations through regular strategic and operational-level dialogue.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) at Headquarters IDS, co-chaired the meeting with Lt Gen Joshua M. Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command. Senior military leaders from both sides engaged in productive discussions on strengthening bilateral defence engagements, enhancing interoperability, and promoting a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met in Kuala Lumpur, where both countries formalised a ten-year Defence Framework Agreement, a major step forward in advancing India-US strategic and defence cooperation.

 

The agreement, signed in the presence of senior officials, lays out a long-term roadmap for joint military collaboration, capability enhancement, and new defence projects across the Indo-Pacific region.

Singh called the framework's signing the start of a "new chapter" in bilateral defence relations. "We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus. On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework. I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen," he said.

Hegseth, in turn, described the framework as a defining moment in the growing defence relationship between New Delhi and Washington. "I want to express gratitude to Minister Singh for the partnership we have with India. It's one of the most consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"This 10-year US-India Defence Framework is ambitious. It's a significant step for our two militaries a roadmap for deeper and more meaningful collaboration ahead. It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and strong partnership," he added.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

