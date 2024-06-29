Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Exchange of fire reported along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch; no casualty

The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late on Friday night

Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)

The vigil was intensified following the exchange of fire. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A brief exchange of fire was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Saturday.
The firing from across the border was reported on a forward Indian post in Krishna Ghati sector late Friday night, prompting retaliation by the army troops guarding the LoC, the sources said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
They said there was no casualty in the firing, which lasted for a brief period.
The vigil was intensified to ensure that there is no infiltration by terrorists into this side, the sources said, adding a search of the area is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag

Indus Water Treaty: Pak delegation in Jammu to inspect two power projects

India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag

Support direct discussion between India, Pakistan on matters of concern: US

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Unknown gunmen kill key Pakistani ISI man behind 2018 Sunjwan attack

Agni-5

India vs Pakistan: Who has more nuclear bombs and what is China up to?

New Delhi: BJP leader S Jaishankar takes oath as minister, being administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI06

Modi 3.0: Jaishankar to prioritise China border issue, Pak terror solution

Topics : India Pakistan relations Pakistan Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon