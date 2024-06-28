Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dy NSA Vikram Misri named next foreign secy, to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Vikram Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15

Vikram Misri

New Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Vikram Misri was on Friday named as the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order.
Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15, it said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
It also approved the curtailment of Misri's tenure as the Deputy NSA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

White House

Biden admin working hard to thwart attacks against Indians: White House

Virat Kohli ahead of India vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Dravid, Rohit back Kohli to come good in big game

Jos Buttler

T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler admits tactical mistake of not bowling Moeen

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE news: 'Deeply biased,' says MEA on US State Dept's report on religious freedom

Renewable energy

Top 5 renewable energy business ideas for 2024; check the list below

Topics : Indian Foreign Service indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon