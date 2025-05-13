Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Foreign secy Misri to brief Parl panel on India-Pakistan conflict on May 19

Foreign secy Misri to brief Parl panel on India-Pakistan conflict on May 19

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Misri will brief the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" | Photo: Screengrab from MEA briefing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief a parliamentary committee next week on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs have been informed that Misri would brief the panel on May 19.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions by the two countries against each other.

Misri will brief the panel on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan".

 

The two sides on May 10 reached an understanding on halting all military actions.

Topics : India Pakistan relations India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: May 13 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

