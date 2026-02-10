French Prez Macron to visit India from Feb 17 to 19 to attend AI summit
Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides attending the AI Impact summit
French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.
Both the leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, the MEA said.
In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, it said.
Modi and Macron will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation', the MEA said in a statement.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:25 PM IST