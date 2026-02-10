Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
French Prez Macron to visit India from Feb 17 to 19 to attend AI summit

French Prez Macron to visit India from Feb 17 to 19 to attend AI summit

Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides attending the AI Impact summit

File: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 10 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides attending the AI Impact summit.

Both the leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, the MEA said.

In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

Modi and Macron will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation', the MEA said in a statement.

 

Feb 10 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

