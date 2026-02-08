India, Malaysia sign 11 pacts, push local currency trade settlement

India and Malaysia on Sunday signed 11 agreements, including for greater cooperation in the fields of semiconductors and disaster management, with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anwar Ibrahim appreciating efforts by both sides to promote the usage of local currencies, the rupee and the Malaysian ringgit, for trade settlement.

Modi concluded his two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides resolving to expand their trade beyond last year’s $18.6 billion, increase investments, and step up cooperation in defence, healthcare and tourism. Modi said that both sides are committed to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

A joint statement by the two sides said that both PMs “appreciated the continued collaboration between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Negara Malaysia to promote usage of local currency settlement in bilateral trade and investments, and encouraged industries on both sides to further facilitate the invoicing and settlement of trade in local currencies, that is, Indian rupee and Malaysian ringgit”. The two also announced a collaboration between NPCI International Limited (NIPL) and PayNet Malaysia to establish bilateral payment linkages.

The Malaysian PM reaffirmed his country’s commitment to remain a reliable supplier of sustainable palm oil. The two leaders discussed deeper collaboration in oil palm cultivation and value chain development of palm oil, including downstream, higher value-added palm-based products. Both sides also agreed on structured engagement for the timely resolution of market access matters. In the energy sector, the two sides spoke of collaboration in large-scale solar energy initiatives. They also agreed to further streamline the mobility of workers and professionals between the two countries.

The two leaders “emphasised” the importance of the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). “Both leaders welcomed the ongoing review of AITIGA to make it mutually beneficial, trade facilitative and relevant to current global trading practices,” according to the joint statement.

“With the support of friendly countries like Malaysia, India will further expand its relations with ASEAN. We agree that the review of the AITIGA should be completed expeditiously,” Modi said. This was the PM’s first visit to Malaysia after the two countries elevated ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024. The PM could not attend the East Asia Summit held in October in Kuala Lumpur because of pressing engagements at home.

At a press conference at his official residence in the administrative capital Putrajaya, Ibrahim said that the India-Malaysia agreements are “really comprehensive and we believe that we can advance this and execute in a speedy manner with the commitment of both our governments”. Ibrahim termed the efforts to use local currencies for bilateral trade as “remarkable”.

The two sides also announced that India would open a consulate in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island. Modi termed the India-Malaysia relationship as “special”, and said that the two countries will “pave the way for economic transformation through strategic trust”.

On security and defence cooperation, Modi said cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security will be strengthened. “Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health and food security,” he said. He said the Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the world’s growth engine. “We, along with ASEAN, are committed to development, peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said.

The Indian PM said that in the current “environment of global instability, the growing friendship between India and Malaysia is of vital importance to both countries”. “And our message on terrorism is clear: No double standards; no compromise,” he added.

In Kuala Lumpur, the PM on Sunday met Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao. At a lunch hosted by Modi, he said that his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim is a “big fan” of M G Ramachandran, and presented a song from the Tamil actor’s movie Naalai Namathe. The PM also addressed members of the Tamil diaspora in Malaysia, and met Malaysia’s Indian-origin ministers, members of Parliament and senators. Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April–May.

The PM also interacted with four leading Malaysian industry leaders — Tengku Muhammad Taufik, president and group CEO of Petronas; Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, managing director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad; and Pua Khein Seng, founder of Phison Electronics.