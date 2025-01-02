Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt approves Rs 29 cr grant to develop Sri Lanka's north boatyard

Govt approves Rs 29 cr grant to develop Sri Lanka's north boatyard

An MoU was signed and exchanged by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and the then High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne on December 16

India’s dream of having its first transshipment port is set to become a reality. Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country’s first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk, called MV

India has people-centric development assistance initiatives in virtually all major sectors in Sri Lanka (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will provide Sri Lankan Rs 29 crore to develop the Karainagar Boatyard in the Northern Province of the island nation, the Indian High Commission said here on Thursday.

The project envisages rehabilitation of Karainagar Boatyard of the Cey-Nor Foundation Ltd, incorporated under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and operating under the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources.

An MoU was signed and exchanged by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and the then High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Kshenuka Dhireni Senewiratne on December 16, the High Commission said in a release.

 

The project will cover civil works and procurement, including installation of plant, machinery, equipment, material, services etc. Once fully operational, the rehabilitated boatyard will augment livelihood opportunities of local fishermen, create more job opportunities in the area, including through small establishments around the boatyard, and help enhance the supply of quality fisheries products, the release said.

With a development cooperation portfolio with Sri Lanka of over US$ 5 billion, India has people-centric development assistance initiatives in virtually all major sectors in Sri Lanka, the High Commission said.

Notable past projects in the Northern Province include construction and renovation of over 41,000 houses; a state-of-the-art Cultural Centre at Jaffna as a reconciliation project; removal of wrecks and dredging at Kankensanthurai Port; and construction and repairs at numerous schools and hospitals across Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaithivu and Vavuniya.

These projects also include restoration of Thiruketeeswaram Temple, and distribution of significant quantities of assistance to the agricultural community, as well as the fishing community including boats, nets, outboard motors, freezers, the release added.

More From This Section

border, barbed wire, cross-border

Man crosses over illegally into Pak to marry Facebook friend, lands in jail

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Foreign policy positioned Bharat as Vishwabandhu,' EAM looks back at 2024

pakistan Flag

Internet shutdowns face legal uncertainty, says Pak telecom authority

Delhi Police

Racket facilitating entry of Bangladeshi nationals busted in Delhi, 4 held

US colleges

After H-1B visa, Trump's Maga supporters oppose OPT programme: All we know

Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Colombo Port City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon