Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nepal extends economic assistance of $200,000 to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Nepal extends economic assistance of $200,000 to flood-hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah

People use a boat to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

People use a boat to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Nepal has extended an economic aid of $200,000 for relief and rescue operations in flood-hit Sri Lanka, underlining that it stands firmly with the island nation in this difficult time.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

"As a gesture of solidarity, the Government of Nepal has decided to extend an assistance of USD 2,00,000 for the relief and recovery operations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Sunday.

 

Acknowledging the close bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, the ministry said Kathmandu stands firmly with Colombo in this difficult time.

"The Government of Nepal offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for swift and complete recovery to the injured," the release said, adding that Kathmandu remain confident in the resilience and strength of the people of Sri Lanka as they recover and rebuild from this tragedy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 5-yr jail in land scam case

rage bait, 2025 word of the year

What is 'rage bait'? Oxford University names it 2025 word of the year

China Taiwan

Taiwan observes 9 Chinese aircraft, 11 naval vessels around its territory

facebook, social media, social media apps, meta

Australia begins global drive to restrict social media access for children

ByteDance's Doubao app

Bytedance's TikTok playbook is winning China's consumer AI market

Topics : Nepal sri lanka Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon