Monday, December 01, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar underlines India's commitment to full BWC implementation

EAM Jaishankar underlines India's commitment to full BWC implementation

Jaishankar highlighted in his remarks that they strive to modernise the BWC, the Global South must take ownership--preparing wisely for future challenges

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday addressed the inaugural conference on the occasion of '50 Years of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)

Speaking to experts and representatives from over 80 countries, Jaishankar discussed the need to modernise the BWC and the critical role of the Global South in shaping its future. He outlined India's record of ensuring non-proliferation of sensitive and dual-use goods & technologies, the vaccine Maitri initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic and the proposal of a National Implementation Framework that covers the identification of high-risk agents, oversight of dual-use research, domestic reporting, incident management, and continuous training.

 

Jaishankar highlighted in his remarks that they strive to modernise the BWC, the Global South must take ownership--preparing wisely for future challenges.

In a post on X, he emphasised the need for ensuring that BWC remains the guardrail between innovation and misuse in the life sciences in an uncertain international security environment.

He noted how BWC lacks basic institutional structures like the absence of a compliance system, permanent technical body or tracking mechanism for new scientific developments and emphasised working to modernise the Convention, stronger compliance measures and strengthening global capacity.

Also Read

EAM S Jaishankar

Politics increasingly trumps economics in present era: Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

Jaishankar, Putin

Jaishankar calls on Putin, conveys PM Modi's greetings ahead of summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar bats for strong economic links among SCO countries

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart today to discuss key regional issues

Jaishankar highlighted the need for securing international cooperation as central to any solution, considering biological threat moves fast, defies borders and overwhelms systems and ensuring that the Global South shapes the next 50 years of BWC as it has most to gain from stronger biosecurity and also the most to contribute.

In line with its strong commitment to disarmament and non-proliferation, India is organising an international conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Experts from over 80 countries of the Global South and representatives of regional and international organisations will take part in the conference on December 1-2 at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stranded indians in sri lanka, sri lanka, evacuation

Last batch of stranded Indians in Sri Lanka evacuated under Op Sagar Bandhu

Ajeya Warrior

Exercise Ajeya Warrior shows India-UK defence ties: British High Commission

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Hasina's extradition issue 'alone' won't deter ties with India: Bangladesh

Sri Lanka, India rescue

India helps Sri Lanka as death toll due to Cyclone Ditwah crosses 330

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs India weapons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon