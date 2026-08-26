HAL, Safran signs contract to develop helicopter engines for armed forces

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French firm Safran Helicopter Engines signed a contract on Wednesday to build an engine for a 13-tonne helicopter India is developing indigenously for defence purposes. The contract, signed through the two sides’ 50:50 joint venture SAFHAL Helicopter Engines, covers the “joint design, development, manufacture, supply and lifecycle support” of the 3,500–4,000 shaft horsepower (shp) Aravalli helicopter engine, according to a media statement by HAL. “The Aravalli engine will power HAL’s upcoming 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH),” the statement said. HAL and Safran will jointly develop the engine, and SAFHAL will manufacture it at a facility in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

The partnership will help HAL gain access to “core engine technologies,” including a high-pressure compressor, power turbine, fuel and oil systems, accessory gearbox and external engine systems that will be crucial for developing future generations of indigenous aero-engines.

Turboshaft engines are crucial to India’s military plans. India has experience producing and co-developing the Safran-HAL Shakti engine family, which is used in the Advanced Light Helicopter and Light Combat Helicopter. Earlier, Artouste engines powered the Cheetah and Chetak light utility helicopters used by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the Kargil war with Pakistan.

Aravalli Engine

The Aravalli will have more power — it is a 3,500-4,000 shp-class engine required for indigenous 13-tonne medium-lift helicopters for the Army and the IAF. The DBMRH, a 12.5-tonne naval variant, will feature folding blades for warship-based operations. According to HAL’s website, the preliminary design of the IMRH is nearly complete, and configuration studies for the DBMRH are progressing towards completion. “The Aravalli engine programme will not only support the operational requirements of the IMRH and DBMRH but will also contribute meaningfully to the development of a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem,” said Ravi K, HAL’s chairman and managing director.

Beyond military applications, the engine could also be used in civilian aviation for offshore transportation, utility missions and VVIP transport. The programme is also expected to support the development of indigenous maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in India.