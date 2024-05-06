Hamas says it accepts Gaza ceasefire deal proposal of Egypt, Qatar

Hamas said it’s looking over the latest counterproposal by Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, the Agence France-Presse reported (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Hamas militant group says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt seven-month war with Israel.

It issued a statement Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister.

The two Middle Eastern nations have been mediating months of talks between Israel and Hamas.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.