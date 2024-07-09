Heart-wrenching if innocent kids die: PM Modi's message to Putin on Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia on Tuesday marked a pivotal moment as he held a significant bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin, their first in two years. This meeting also stands out as the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.







PM Modi acknowledged the deep ties between India and Russia, as well as Russia's efforts in ensuring the well-being of Indians. Addressing the invasion, he expressed his heartfelt concern stating, "If innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching." His remarks came a day after a children's hospital in Kyiv was struck amidst a wave of Russian attacks.

Reflecting on their discussions about Ukraine on Saturday, PM Modi conveyed the Global South’s desire for peace and stability to Putin, reiterating that “no solution is possible on the battlefield”. Modi also emphasised the same sentiment during their private dinner the previous evening.

Highlighting India’s commitment to peace, PM Modi said, “I assure you and the world community that India is on the side of peace. Listening to you yesterday has given me hope. For new generations to have a bright future, peace is essential. Peace talks do not succeed amidst bombs, guns, and bullets.”

Economic collaboration, especially in energy, trade, manufacturing, and fertilisers, was a crucial topic during the meeting. Despite Western criticism, India has emerged as a major buyer of Russian oil, providing Moscow with a vital export market after several European countries ceased their oil purchases due to the Ukraine invasion. This mutually beneficial trade was highlighted by PM Modi in his opening remarks to Putin.

Expressing confidence in the future of India-Russia relations, PM Modi, on his first bilateral visit in his third term, highlighted the global impact of their cooperation in the energy sector. “We could insulate common citizens in India from difficulties in terms of availability of fuel because of your cooperation,” he said.

Amidst a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi condemned all forms of terrorism, sharing with Putin that India has battled this menace for around 40 years.

Pointing out the challenges the world has faced in the past five years, including Covid-19 and geopolitical tensions, the PM said, “When the world faced a shortage of food, fuel, and fertilisers, we did not allow our farmers to face problems, and our ties with Russia played a role in it.”

US flagged concerns over Ukraine



PM Modi’s visit to Moscow also stirred a wave of geopolitical reactions, particularly from the United States, which has expressed concerns over the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Ahead of the bilateral talks between India and Russia, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasised the strategic partnership between India and the US, highlighting the candid nature of their dialogues.

“That includes our concerns about their relationship with Russia,” Miller stated. He urged India to communicate to Russia that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

In a parallel development, the Kremlin has commented on the Western response to PM Modi’s visit. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the West is observing the trip with ‘jealousy’, highlighting the significance they attach to this high-profile visit.

“They [the West] are jealous — that means they are closely monitoring it. Their close monitoring means they attach great importance to it. And they are not mistaken; there is something to attach great importance to,” Peskov said, responding to questions about Western political attitudes towards PM Modi’s engagement with Russia.