'Huge potential to increase agri collaboration between India, Africa'

Large arable land in the African continent offers huge scope for collaboration between India and Africa in the agriculture sector, BRICS Agri Business Council Vikramjit Singh Sahney has said. He said that Africa can be a reservoir for the supply of pulses, oilseeds and other agri products like millets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "There is large arable land still unutilised in Africa which can be put to fertile use through agri inputs and India can help develop the whole Agri Value chain in various African countries," he added. Sahney, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, said this while addressing a session on India-Africa Business Conclave here on August 22.

He also highlighted that the manufacturing growth and services sector can be a game changer for Africa's youth which has got the world's largest young population.

Sahney added that India can also help various startups in Africa in cities like Lagos, Nairobi and Cape Town which are hubs of becoming startup capitals.

Emphasising the importance of cooperation in skill development to foster human capital growth in Africa, he suggested leveraging institutions like the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and other IT companies to provide skills through initiatives such as Skill India Mission and e-skill portals.

"This would enhance employability among African youth and provide skilled labour to African trade and industry," he said.