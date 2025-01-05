Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF chief visits Lakshadweep Islands, reviews combat readiness of forces

IAF chief visits Lakshadweep Islands, reviews combat readiness of forces

Air Chief Marshal Singh interacted with the air warriors at Minicoy Island and Kavarati Island

Air Marshal AP Singh inspects the Guard of Honour, at Air Force Headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Air Marshal AP Singh took over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff on February 1.

"The Chief of Air Staff appreciated the professionalism of the forward deployed troops and exhorted them to be ever vigilant in safeguarding the security interests of the nation," the readout added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh carried out a comprehensive review of the overall combat readiness of the armed forces around the strategically-located Lakshadweep Islands during a two-day visit to the region that concluded on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Singh interacted with the air warriors at Minicoy Island and Kavarati Island, besides visiting various military establishments and interacted with the troops of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

"During the interactions, the Chief of Air Staff underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of dynamic geo-political environment and also highlighted the IAF's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies," an official readout said.

 

It said he also stressed on the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness at all times.

"The Chief of Air Staff appreciated the professionalism of the forward deployed troops and exhorted them to be ever vigilant in safeguarding the security interests of the nation," the readout added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Helicopter crash

2 pilots, 1 crew member killed as chopper crashes at Porbandar airport

INSV Tarini

INSV Tarini sets sail for longest leg of global voyage with women officers

Myanmar and regional security

Mizoram-Myanmar border movement regulated after govt's directives: Official

India-France, India France flag, India, France

French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle reaches Goa's Mormugao port

Rafale M fighter aircraft

India buying Rafale-M will bring our navies closer: Top French navy officer

Topics : Indian Air Force Lakshadweep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon