India assumes chairmanship of Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation

The event was part of the high-level conference 'Policy Guidance for Mainstreaming Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management (EAFM) in Small-Scale Fisheries'

Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation

India assumed the chairmanship in the presence of senior government representatives from Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh | Image: X

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has assumed the chairmanship of the Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation at the 13th Governing Council Meeting in Male, Maldives.

India assumed the chairmanship in the presence of senior government representatives from Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a press release.

The event was part of the high-level conference 'Policy Guidance for Mainstreaming Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries Management (EAFM) in Small-Scale Fisheries', hosted by the Ministry of Fisheries & Ocean Resources of the Maldives government, in collaboration with the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), that has been successfully convened from February 20 to 22, 2025, in Lankanfinolhu, Maldives.

 

As per the Ministry, the Indian delegation was led by Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries. He highlighted that India is committed to upholding and building upon the achievements of the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) as the leadership transitions from Bangladesh to India. He also assured that the Department of Fisheries (GoI) would diligently work towards elevating the success of BOBP- IGO to newer heights and will be forthcoming in providing definitive guidance for all future endeavours for the development of the fisheries sector across all member countries.

Abhilaksh Likhi underscored the importance of regional collaboration, and the crucial role India and other countries are playing in advancing the interests of the developing nations.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, key areas of focus for increased regional cooperation include marine resource management, training & capacity building programs, research & policy advocacy, addressing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and resolving regional issues amongst others.

"As India remains optimistic about receiving continued support and collaboration from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and other relevant organizations, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (GoI) urged all member nations to enhance and foster mutual support through exchange of knowledge, technology, experiences, data and best practices. The collaborations are expected to strengthen region's blue economy, harmonize economic development along with protection of marine ecosystem and help in poverty alleviation," the Ministry stated.

During the meeting, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (GoI) highlighted India's developmental policies aimed at improving the well-being of small-scale fisheries and the sustainability measures being implemented under its various schemes and programs.

With the successful culmination of this important event and India assuming Chair of the BoBP-IGO, it will be the endeavour of the Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to not only lead the member nations in the most effective and efficient manner through collaborative efforts but also ensure that significant progress is made in the development of Small-scale fisheries (SSF) in the region.

This achievement not only bestows international leadership and responsibilities on India, it is also expected to bring in multifaceted advancements for achieving the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bay of Bengal sri lanka India Maldives ties India-Bangladesh India-Sri Lanka fisheries sector

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

