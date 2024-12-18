Business Standard
Home / India News / Cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra: IMD

Cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain to Andhra: IMD

IMD predicted 'heavy rain' at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema

Storm

Met Department stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, has become well-marked | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast "heavy rainfall" in parts of Andhra Pradesh over three days, from December 18 to 20, due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicted "heavy rain" on Wednesday at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema," stated IMD in a release.

For Thursday, the department forecast "heavy to very heavy rain" in parts of NCAP and Yanam and "heavy rain at isolated places" in SCAP and Rayalaseema.

 

In addition to "heavy rainfall", IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema on Thursday, and "heavy rain at isolated places" over NCAP and Yanam on Friday.

The Met Department stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, has become well-marked.

"It is likely to move northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next 24 hours. Subsequently, it is expected to move northwards along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the following 24 hours," the department added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron, French President, France

Macron thanks PM Modi for India's support after Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Rescuers comb debris for survivors in cyclone-hit French territory Mayotte

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Chido death toll in Mayotte reaches 'several hundred': Official

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt must allocate adequate funds for Cyclone Fengal rehab: Congress

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

Cyclone Fengal: 'Yellow alert' in Bangalore, but schools to remain open?

Topics : Cyclone Thunderstorm Bengal storm storm Bay of Bengal Andhra Pradesh heavy rains Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon